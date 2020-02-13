ZAFFICO scores first, lists on LuSE

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) yesterday scored a first as it listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), giving hope to other state-owned entities under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group.

The company, which raised almost K300 million from the initial public offer (IPO), also becomes the first firm to list on LuSE in five years and brings the total number of companies on the capital market to 23.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said the capital raised from the IPO will be deployed into new forest plantations across the country, thus increasing the lifespan of the company CLICK TO READ MORE