ZAFFICO listing offers renewed hope

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says despite the capital markets being bearish last year, the listing of the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) offers renewed hope.

After six years without Initial Public Offering (IPO), the capital market showed resilience by closing the year in style with the ZAFFICO IPO, which came to the market with a total of 160 million shares at an offer price of K2.06, equating to over K300 million.

Last week, ZAFFICO became the first company to list on the Lusaka Security Exchange in five years, bringing the total number of CLICK TO READ MORE