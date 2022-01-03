ZAF to take over Kalulushi airport

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) wants to take over management of South Downs Airport in Kalulushi and transform it into a base for its operations. Management of the airport is under Zambia Airports Corporation Limited and the facility is in a deplorable state. The request by ZAF is in tandem with its expansion drive as it will soon establish a hybrid air defence unit in Kalulushi.

This came to light on Thursday during the opening of Zuze Air Force Base, formerly Ndola International Airport, whose operations have been relocated to new Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport. The base has been named after the first indigenous ZAF Commander Lieutenant General Peter Zuze, who witnessed the opening of the base in the company of his wife and their two grandchildren. In response to ZAF command’s request, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma said Government is ready to partner with the military wing in infrastructure development which enhances national security.

Mr Lufuma said Government has taken note of the request for line ministries to upgrade runways and airfields in remote areas.

He said this is important in ensuring inclusiveness in development of rural areas. "I commend you, ZAF commander and your men and women, for your continued efforts to safeguard Zambia's airspace and rendering support to ground troops in protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Zambia," the minister said. Mr Lufuma said the facility is a good launch pad for Zuze Air Force Base and it is gratifying that there are plans to deploy air assets. He said the base will enhance ZAF's role of providing air mobility to Government and other stakeholders and create connections to numerous remote areas. ZAF Commander Colin Barry appealed to the minister to engage responsible line ministries to build additional air force bases in Mansa, Mfuwe and Mongu. Lieutenant General Barry said ZAF wants to