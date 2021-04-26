ZAF takes up food security fight

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

WITH agricultural development being increasingly seen as key to sustainable and equitable economic growth for the country, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has positioned itself to contribute to food security.

Riding on the success of its Ndeke Farm at ZAF Mumbwa base, ZAF has acquired 331 hectares of land in Chisamba, Central Province, for expansion of its agricultural activities.

The farm in Chisamba was acquired on April 7, 2020 and operations only commenced in September 2020.

Prospects are bright; in the 2020-2021 farming season, ZAF cultivated 50 hectares of maize, 35 hectares of sunflower and 10 hectares of sorghum.

The Chisamba farm is also involved in poultry production; two operational houses with a rearing capacity of 10,000 birds each.

Additionally, the farm has 10 fish ponds each with a capacity of breeding 5,000 fingerlings.

During the commissioning of the farm recently, Minister of Defence Davies Chama said ZAF’s strategic plan is to adopt a CLICK TO READ MORE