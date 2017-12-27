ZAF procurement clerk jailed 470 years

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sergeant to 470 years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing jet fuel and forging documents during the procurement process.

This is in a case in which Sergeant Stephen Munyenyembe, 34, of Livingstone, was charged with 94 counts of theft, fraudulent false accounting, and theft by public servant.

Munyenyembe will serve five years for each of the counts, and the sentences will run concurrently.