ZAF pledges fair recruitment

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THE current recruitment of officers in the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) will be transparent to level the playing ground for youths countrywide, deputy commandant Benedict Kalinda has said.

Major General Kalinda says the ZAF command will consider applications from all the 10 provinces.

“Let the youth know that we will receive all applications and give due consideration to all applications, and for those that will make it, they will be very welcome to be part of our system,” Gen Kalinda said.

