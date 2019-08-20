‘ZAF officer lied about Chimese properties’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
A ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) officer who testified in a case in which former ZAF commander Eric Chimese is accused of abuse of authority of office has been charged with perjury for allegedly lying to a magistrate in his testimony.
Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Maseka, 43, a Government officer, is charged with perjury for allegedly saying that he did not know anything about Ibex Hill properties allegedly belonging to Chimese.
