ZAF officer enjoyed flesh of burning niece – State

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Air Force (ZAF) lieutenant accused of burning her 11-year-old niece with boiling water and hot kitchen instruments should be imprisoned because she is a sadist and psychopath, the State has submitted.

Senior State advocate Bob Mwewa says Mildred Luwaile should be convicted for allegedly assaulting the child who she purportedly brutally tortured, leaving her physically and emotionally traumatised.

“The accused tortured the victim in a manner that would suggest that she (Luwaile) enjoyed the smell of her burning flesh.

“This has scared the girl physically and it is safe to assume that she has deep emotional trauma arising from the torture at the hands of her aunt, her ‘mother’, her guardian, something she will probably never recover from CLICK TO READ MORE