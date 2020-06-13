‘ZAF not recruiting’

ESTHER MSETEKA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) has advised members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals circulating false information on social media that they are recruiting officers on its behalf.

Director of public relations Mutale Kasoma said in a statement yesterday that ZAF is not conducting any recruitment and has not engaged any person or organisation to do so on its behalf.

Lieutenant Colonel Kasoma said the standard practice before recruitment is that ZAF advertises in print and electronic media, and not on social media.

“The standard practice before any recruitment is that ZAF will place adverts in all formal and recognised platforms such as newspapers, radio and television stations.

“ZAF does not accept any payment during recruitment and eligible candidates are not required to buy any recruitment forms,” Col Kasoma said.

He said ZAF will, therefore, not be liable for any loss incurred by members of the public who will transact with dishonest individuals.

"Please take this as official notification regarding this matter," Col Kasoma said.