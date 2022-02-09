ZAF deploys plane to Pemba

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

To demonstrate good neighbourliness, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has deployed an aircraft at Mozambique’s town of Pemba to airlift over 50,000 kilogrammes of cargo. ZAF Commander Colin Barry says the aircraft was deployed on January 28 this year, as the country’s logistical support to Mozambique to help maintain peace and security in that country. In a statement yesterday, Lieutenant General Barry said the deployment of a C-27J aircraft to Pemba for cargo transportation is being undertaken under the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). SAMIM is a peacekeeping initiative by SADC member states to stabilise the security situation in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema made a commitment to provide resources towards stabilising the security situation in Cabo Delgado Province following a meeting of heads of state and government in Malawi recently. “The C-27 ZAF aircraft is scheduled to airlift over 50,000 kilogrammes of cargo for the South African Defence Force from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria to Mozambique, among other SAMIM assigned tasks,” Lt Gen Barry said. He said President Hichilema is of the view that maintaining peace in neighbouring countries is key for social and economic development of the SADC region. Meanwhile, ZAF will also continue coordinating with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit on humanitarian operations to assist flood victims in Southern Province. “ZAF deployed its helicopter assets in a humanitarian operation and evacuated over 250 flood victims from Namalio fishing camp to Chilumino settlement camp. ZAF also airlifted 50,000 kilogrammes of relief food and tents,” Lt Gen Barry said.

He said the air force is working with other stakeholders in ensuring that Zambia is food-secure and has ferried maize to Food Reserve Agency depots for safe storage. “ZAF continues to support Government and serve CLICK TO READ MORE