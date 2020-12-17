ZACUL wants farmers livestock management practices

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Livestock Cooperative Union Limited (ZACUL) says appropriate livestock management practices are required if farmers are to protect animals from diseases.

ZACUL chairperson Elias Nkhuwa said animals are usually vulnerable to diseases during the rainy season.

Government has suspended the slaughter and banned the movement of livestock within and out of Western Province with effect from December 12 following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Sioma, Shangombo, Kalabo, Sikongo, Nalolo and Nkeyema.

Mr Nkhuwa said in an interview yesterday that it is necessary that all affected areas in Western Province have sufficient drugs to help contain FMD.

“As a union we support the ban by Government, but there should be alternative measures to assist farmers who depend on CLICK TO READ MORE