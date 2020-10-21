ZACUL tips livestock farmers on way forward

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Livestock Cooperative Union Limited (ZACUL) has urged livestock farmers to capitalise on the upsurge of imported livestock products triggered by the depreciation of the Kwacha to increase production and meet local demand.

Last month, Government announced the increase on import duty to 40 percent from 25 percent on agro-products such as beef and pork and chicken and their processed products.

ZACUL chairperson Elias Nkhuwa said the depreciation of the Kwacha and the increase of duty on imported agro-products present an opportunity for livestock farmers.

Mr Nkhuwa said in an interview yesterday that improved livestock production will not only boost food security but help stimulate economic activity and growth in the sector.

“The increase in import duty, coupled with the continued depreciation of the Kwacha, will negatively affect the prices of some livestock products that are being imported into CLICK TO READ MORE