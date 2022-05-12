ZACL thinks big to make international airports competitive

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

A WORKER with a European air carrier found at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) recently said something essential about air transport in Africa. The worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said governments and airport management authorities in Africa have made airfare from many parts of the world to the continent extremely expensive.

According to the anonymous worker, high airport fees in some countries are killing the industry on the continent and denying these destinations millions of US dollars in revenue. The worker further pointed out that most times, the costs are passed to travellers, especially tourists visiting these destinations. This sweeping statement cannot be overlooked but instead taken into perception. Indeed, many African countries, Zambia included, are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing landscape of global airport management in making their destinations competitive. In Zambia, some tourism experts and stakeholders, acknowledge that the country is not as competitive on the continent. “Zambia is known to be an expensive destination,” said Zambezi Association of Tour Operators chairperson Maxwell Masempela. “Certain charges in the sector are on the high side. This is what has led to this perception. But we need more to be done in making sure that all stakeholders involved in determining the costs of various services are able to harmonise them so that Zambia becomes a competitive market.”

This perception was recently highlighted when the Parliamentary Committee on Budgeting and Planning visited Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL). The committee was on a tour of Southern, Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces to get first-hand information on non-tax revenue in the tourism sector. It was during this tour that committee acting chairperson Brian Kambita called for a multi-sectorial approach among stakeholders to harmonise the non-tax revenue in the tourism industry to boost the sector. Fears are that Zambia's tax regime for airport fees could be among the highest in Africa, and that is slowing down the country's drive to turn the land-linked country into