ZACL board approves survival plan

KALONDE NYATI, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

THE Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) board of directors has approved a survival plan that seeks to tide the organisation through the lean times.

Communications and brand manager Mweembe Sikaulu said in response to a press query on Friday that capital and operational expenditure plans have been scaled down.

“With revenues from ZACL’s airports, air navigation services and commercial directorates all impacted by the advent of the pandemic, a survival plan has been approved that seeks to tide the corporation through the lean times,” Ms Sikaulu said.

“Capital and operational expenditure plans have had to be scaled down, deferred or put off altogether so that the corporation can stretch available resources to sustain core operations and investments in readiness for the restart of steady operations.”

ZACL, like other players in the aviation industry, is currently experiencing a significant slowdown in operations.

"[However], a full assessment of the magnitude of this impact in relation to our initial plans can only be made once the situation begins to normalise, allowing for a full and