ZACCI wants review of laws impeding trade

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA should review existing laws that have potential to impede trade, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) researcher Kampamba Shula has said. Zambia currently has over 80 pieces of legislation regulating imports and exports. Out of the regulations, 1,034 measures have been compiled under the African Development Bank-funded Tripartite Capacity Building Programme on development of non-tariff measures for non-member states.Mr Shula said this in a presentation made on non-tariff barriers (NTBs) challenges in Zambia at a Southern African Development Community (SADC) sensitisation workshop last Monday.SADC Business Council, ZACCI and the German Development Corporation held the SADC NTB sensitisation workshop virtually.Mr Shula cited the Border Management Trade Facilitation Act, Controls Goods Act,Technical Regulations and Compulsory Standards Act 2017,Standards Act 2017, National Technical Regulations Act 2017 and the Food and Drugs Act 1972 as