ZACCI wants effective DRC route

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

IN AN effort to increase trade between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has called on Government to develop effective transport infrastructure to maximise on the opportunities in the two countries.

ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha said due to poor state of the roads and absence of rail connectivity, exports into DRC have continued to decline, citing the period 2013 to 2017.

“The Pedicle corridor remains a key passage between Zambia and the DRC for increased trade with the potential for inward trade routes to the large Congo market,” Dr Kawesha said in an interview on Monday. CLICK TO READ MORE