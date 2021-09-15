ZACCI wants 60MW from each province

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

TO PRODUCE adequate electricity to boost and sustain production in local industries, each province should start producing at least 60 megawatts of power. Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Jerome Kawesha says there is need to increase power generation countrywide to enable local industries to boost production. Mr Kawesha said Government should prioritise development of the energy sector in every region by increasing power generation to help grow the economy.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Kawesha said there is inadequate electricity to support growth of agro-processing, light and heavy manufacturing industries. "If Government wants to support our local industry, they should consider increasing power generation to enable them to boost their production. "It is these same small industries which help to grow our economy and also provide employment to the community," Mr Kawesha said. He said Zambia should