ZACCI, US-Africa Council seal trade deal

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

ZAMBIAN businesses’ access to the United States (US) will be accelerated following the signing of a pact between the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and the US-Africa Trade Council aimed at advancing trade and investment.

US-Africa Trade Council board member Elizabeth Nkumbula said the development is key in assisting small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) that have for a long time faced challenges in their quest to realise their potential.

