ZACCI tips ZCCM-IH on Mopani LuSE listing

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) should consider listing Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) to help raise capital for the company, the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has said.

The acquisition, which will enable the country to enjoy proceeds of its mineral wealth, will also result in the shareholder injecting US$300 million fresh investments to keep operations at sustainable levels.

The 100 percent shareholding through ZCCM-IH is expected to safeguard jobs, boost production and stabilise the mine.