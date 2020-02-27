ZACCI, EAZ worlds apart

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) says declaration of internet bundles as non-expiring by mobile companies will help businesses reach desired levels of growth.

But Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Lubinda Haabazoka described the gesture as exploitative.

ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha said in a query recently that internet technology plays an important role in business as it offers opportunities to grow industries and make operations more effective