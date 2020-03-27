ZACCI calls for lockdown amid coronavirus

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has called on Government to consider putting the country on a 21 to 31 days lockdown to prevent the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) on the socio-economic aspects.

The chamber has also called on Government to consider a three to six months tax relief to help cushion losses.

In a proposal made to Vice- President Inonge Wina on Wednesday and availed to the Daily Mail, ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha said as the pandemic continues to spread, measures to protect the consumers and businesses such as a lockdown starting with bars, markets, and restricting small minibuses to not more than