ZACA raises flag over Beeline Telecoms no-show

ZAMBIA Consumer Association (ZACA) is worried that Beeline Telecoms Limited is yet to hit the ground running and has implored Government to readvertise the process.

In February this year, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) issued a licence to Beeline to be the fourth mobile service provider.

Beeline was expected on the market in August this year but ZICTA extended the deadline to June 30, 2022.

According to ZICTA, the procurement of equipment and installations has made it difficult for Beeline Telecom Limited to start operations.

In an interview recently, ZACA executive secretary Juba Sakala said the delay by Beeline to start operations is worrying.

"We are asking the new dawn government to re-advertise for the fourth service provider so that consumers can pick from a wide variety. We were excited when we heard the licence was issued to Beeline but