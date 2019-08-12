ZABS to create certification scheme to enhance quality

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

FAILURE by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to compete could come to an end as the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) is developing a product certification scheme to help enhance the quality of products.

ZABS acting executive director Margaret Lungu said the agency is aware that a number of SMEs are finding it difficult to have their products certified due to high cost and stringent requirements for attaining certification.