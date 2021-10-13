ZABS, SAZ talk strengthening ties

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) and the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) yesterday discussed issues of solving cases of standardisation at border points.

And Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) chief executive officer Florence Muleya said Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) should not allow companies that are not value added tax (VAT) registered to make claims for refund.

Speaking when ZABS and SAZ officials paid a courtesy call on ZAM, ZABS executive director Manuel Mutale said the two standard entities need to strengthen collaboration with the manufacturers body to resolve cases of specific products manufactured in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mr Mutale said ZABS works to facilitate trade and ease access on the exportation of goods.

"As a national standard body, we want to resolve specific cases especially on