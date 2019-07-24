Sport

ZAAA, Mpondela bow to Presidential directive

THE Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) will not regulate organisations or individuals who engage in physical activities.
On Monday, President Edgar Lungu directed Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga to sort out the irregularities concerning ZAAA for allegedly trying to regulate the public from taking part in fitness activities at a social level.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

