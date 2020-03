MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in Northern Province has retrieved 18 girls from early marriages with the youngest aged 13.

The YWCA is working with the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAOD) to stop the vice.

YWCA provincial coordinator Zealot Phiri said in an interview that the retrieved girls between 13 and 16 have since undergone counselling CLICK TO READ MORE