You’ve gone too far

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

CHAMBISHI Athletics Club (CAC) are expected to discipline chairman Lewis Mwenya following his claims that legend Samuel Matete is not a member of the club contrary to records at the club.

Mwenya last week wrote to Matete informing him that he was no longer a member of CAC since he formed Samuel Matete Athletics Academy in Kitwe.

The move by Mwenya, who is perceived to be a staunch supporter of Zambia Athletics (ZA) long-serving president Elias Mpondela, was meant to dent Matete’s presidential hopes, the club says.

Matete, a former world champion and 1996 Atlanta Olympics 400 metres hurdles silver medallist, will challenge Mpondela at the