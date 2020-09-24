You’ve gone too far

Sport

MPONDELA and Matete.

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
CHAMBISHI Athletics Club (CAC) are expected to discipline chairman Lewis Mwenya following his claims that legend Samuel Matete is not a member of the club contrary to records at the club.
Mwenya last week wrote to Matete informing him that he was no longer a member of CAC since he formed Samuel Matete Athletics Academy in Kitwe.
The move by Mwenya, who is perceived to be a staunch supporter of Zambia Athletics (ZA) long-serving president Elias Mpondela, was meant to dent Matete’s presidential hopes, the club says.
Matete, a former world champion and 1996 Atlanta Olympics 400 metres hurdles silver medallist, will challenge Mpondela at the

