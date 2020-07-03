News

Youths ‘swim’ in $6m cash

July 3, 2020
1 Min Read
WINA

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

YOUTH empowerment programmes have been ratcheted up following the launch of a US$6 million fund, one of the many targeted at improving the welfare of young people.
The aquaculture development fund is part of the multi-sectoral approaches Government is taking to empower youths countrywide.
In demonstrating the importance of the programme, Vice-President Inonge Wina led almost half of Cabinet to the launch of the project co-financed by Government and the African Development Bank.
Mrs Wina said yesterday that Government is committed to empowering youths, especially in agriculture and livestock sectors.


