Youths ‘swim’ in $6m cash

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

YOUTH empowerment programmes have been ratcheted up following the launch of a US$6 million fund, one of the many targeted at improving the welfare of young people.

The aquaculture development fund is part of the multi-sectoral approaches Government is taking to empower youths countrywide.

In demonstrating the importance of the programme, Vice-President Inonge Wina led almost half of Cabinet to the launch of the project co-financed by Government and the African Development Bank.

Mrs Wina said yesterday that Government is committed to empowering youths, especially in agriculture and livestock sectors. CLICK TO READ MORE