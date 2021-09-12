Youths protest against sexual violence

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

An assemblage of youths took to the streets in Lusaka yesterday to protest against sexual violence against women and the slow delivery of justice in the courts of law.

The adolescents, who said they were drawn from different parts of the country, marched from the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus to Munali roundabout.

Ann Holland, a representative of the march organisers, Sister Sister Foundation, said the youths took to the streets to raise awareness on the scourge of sexual violence and call on government to ensure that the safety of women in Zambia was prioritised.

“Zambia records about 18,000 cases of sexual violence every year and yet very few of those cases make it to courts of law, so our whole aim is to push the government to review the way it has been handling sexual offences and gender-based violence.

"They need to increase funding to the Victim Support Unit and to (GBV) fast-track courts that were created to