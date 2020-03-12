Youths must take the lead

HENRY SINYANGWE, Lusaka

AS YOUTHS celebrate their day today with the theme ‘I take the lead’, stakeholders say young people should shun reckless behaviour such as political violence because it will ruin their future.

Political parties have particularly shared how they are engaging young people as leaders, while others talk about youth empowerment at party level.

Zambia has a very large population of young people, some of whom live in poverty. Therefore, the emphasis is also on helping youth overcome economic and social challenges on Zambia’s Youth Day.

Statistics indicate that the population of the youth in Zambia between the ages of 15 and 35 years was at 4.8 million as of 2018 and this, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is the largest population of young people in the history of the country.

Youth unemployment continues to be a major challenge. According to the World Bank, young people make up about two-thirds of the country's working age population and almost one fifth of them are unemployed.