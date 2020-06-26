Youths must seize chance

DURING his national address on COVID-19 yesterday, President Edgar Lungu announced a K30 million youth empowerment scheme targeting mostly artistes countrywide. The package will be launched in Lusaka soon as part of Government’s strategy for economic recovery.

This is indeed commendable and it is evidence that Government recognises youths as a demographic dividend vital

for national development.

Young people are an important aspect of this agenda and this package is a vital boost as the country is trying to come out of the economic doldrums as a result of the devastating effects of COVID-19.

The scheme, which will be implemented by the National Arts Council under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, adds to many other initiatives that have been running such as the Youth Empowerment Fund aimed at

empowering young people.

In the same vein, President Lungu has directed the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Ministry of

Commerce, Trade and Industry, and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to facilitate linkage for the youth to benefit from the development of industrial yards through the skills development and entrepreneurship project supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Government is also facilitating youth access to other empowerment programmes under CEEC such as the cassava value chain programme and the aquaculture value chain initiative.

Youths are also among those set to benefit from the US$29 million for the implementation of the aquaculture seed fund under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project.

The project is aimed at enhancing fish production and is earmarked to benefit more than 3,000 entrepreneurs, among them youths and women.

These are great opportunities that youths should rise up to grab with both hands.

As rightly indicated by the head of State, the Zambian youth should take keen interest in participating in and profiting from different empowerment initiatives Government is putting in place.

They should not pander to some political agendas by protesting in the bush and taking pride in lamenting about their plight on social media.

There should be no excuse for youth to complain about lack of Government’s support because this is an indication that the State has listened to their plight.

It is indeed saddening that in the recent weeks some young people have taken to social media to lament about their challenges and misgivings about those in leadership.

Some youths have gone further to stage some secret protests in the bush.

President Lungu has wittingly responded to their concerns by not only reminding them of opportunities already in place, but availing more support.

The youths need to rise up to the challenge and come up with ideas to benefit from the available initiatives.

One of the challenges the country has faced in terms of Youth Empowerment Fund implementation is lack of seriousness and commitment among some youths.

Youths must realise that they have a responsibility to ensure that they make good of every opportunity presented to them.

This is because getting opportunities is one thing and creating value out of those opportunities is another.

Youths need to understand that success does not come on a silver platter, but it comes with a lot of hard work.

No matter the initiatives availed to them, without the right mindset and hard work they will keep on going round in circles.

Youths should be proactive by coming up with initiatives that can be supported by Government.

We could not agree more with President Lungu when he says: “The Zambian youth I long to see is one that is taking the initiative like that young man of Chunga Dumpsite Waste Management Association who transformed trash into cash and now has built a house, employs other youth, and is organising other youth into a cooperative. Or Chilekwa Mwamba, who has formed a cooperative with his young friends and today the organisation has spread across the

country.”

While some youths are engulfing themselves in self-pity and hopelessness talk, there are others making a difference, not only in their individual lives, but that of their communities as well.

Young people are expected to preoccupy themselves with great ideas and innovations to provide solutions to society’s challenges while Government comes in to provide support to ensure that their ideas are nurtured into fruition.

We believe the country has many brilliant young people who can devote themselves to developing new ideas and solutions to the many challenges they face.

With the lockdowns and restrictions that came with COVID-19, it is more evident now that Zambia needs to work towards self-reliance as much as possible to mitigate the impact of such crises in future.

Youths are better placed to drive this agenda, and it starts with making good of initiatives such as ones availed by

Government.