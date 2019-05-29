Youths must pay back loans

ZAMBIA is a youthful country, with over 60 percent of the population being under the age of 30, of which 28 percent are between 15 to 29 years.

While young people make up a significant proportion of the available labour force, unemployment rates for 20 to 24-year-olds have been estimated to be as much as five times greater than for older adults.

According to an assessment by an international youth foundation, YouthMap Zambia, while many employers are hiring youth, there are key constraints preventing young people from finding work. These factors include a misalignment of education and labour market needs as well as lack of experience, among others.

This has led to many young people roaming the streets, as unemployed citizens.

Government, being cognisant of the role youths play in driving development, has come up with several initiatives to empower them economically.

This is because it understands that if empowered economically, youths have potential to create job opportunities and subsequently contribute to economic growth and overall development of the country.

In 2015, Government initiated a Youth Empowerment Fund to provide start-up capital for youths with viable business ideas.

Through the youth empowerment Fund, 1,300 youths benefited from the K52 million which was disbursed in 2015.

Government further acquired Higer buses on loan which were distributed to youth associations as a way of empowering them.

The idea was that after the first batch of youths was helped to jump-start and establish businesses, they would pay back the loans to allow others to also benefit.

Unfortunately this has not been the case. Most youths, after benefiting from the empowerment initiatives, have failed to honour their obligation of paying back.

As at March, out of the K52 million disbursed to youths, only K2.6 million had been recovered.

In January this year, Government was forced to withdraw 25 buses from the Public and Private Drivers Association of Zambia which were meant for youth empowerment due to failure by youths to pay back.

The Head of State and other stakeholders have raised concern over this bad culture of failing to pay back loans.

President Lungu, who is passionate about the youths, is worried that most of them squander the opportunities given to them by Government.

Certainly every progressive Zambian has reason to worry.

The failure by youths to fulfil their loan obligations is a strong indicator of irresponsible behaviour and the ‘nivaboma’ mentality, an attitude of disregard for public resources.

Instead of utilising the opportunities provided for them, young people are squandering them as though they are free handouts.

Youths must understand that in as much as Government has an obligation to ensure that it creates an enabling environment under which they can thrive, they too have a duty to work hard, honestly and responsibly.

Young people must understand that to run a business calls for adherence to rules, regulations and ethics.

The youths who benefited from the loans should also understand that failure to pay back is criminal.

This is because at the point of accessing the funds, terms were agreed upon that all beneficiaries were going to pay back.

It is unacceptable for any youth to go for years without paying back the loan as agreed knowing that there are many more who are waiting to benefit from the revolving fund.

The money is not meant to benefit a few individuals but revolve to empower as many youths as possible.

This is why we support the stance taken by the Ministry of Youth and Sport to pursue those youths that benefited from the empowerment fund and did not pay back.

The youths must pay back the money so that others can also benefit.

The attitude by youths makes it difficult for Government or indeed any other stakeholder to help them.

Youths need to exhibit responsibility towards opportunities entrusted in their hands.

It was expected that from the loans acquired, youths would run viable businesses which would subsequently create more jobs and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Apart from recovering loans, Government should also blacklist the youths who have proved problematic and ungrateful.

It is also hoped that in future disbursements, those charged with the responsibility will thoroughly scrutinise the recipients to get rid of fraudsters who see such initiatives as an opportunity to syphon funds from Government.

It is also important to equip youths with skills as well as counsel them before entrusting them with loans to ensure that they utilise them productively.

We cannot rule out the fact that some youths diverted the loans for personal use as opposed to investing in business ventures.

Whatever the case, those who benefited from the youth empowerment fund must find ways of paying back the money.