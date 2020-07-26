Youths lock selves in bar for overnight drink-up

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

MORE than 18 youths, aged between 15 and 25, were yesterday found locked inside a makeshift bar in Jack Township drinking alcohol.

The youths, who also included young women, were discovered in the morning around 08:00 hours by Kamulanga Ward Nine councillor Jonas Phiri during the routine monthly Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy campaign which was conducted at the main market.

Some of the youths in the bar were found sleeping while others were still drinking alcohol.

"We managed to open the door and released the youths, most of whom were found drunk. This is a growing trend in the township. Many youths have developed this habit of abusing alcohol and locking themselves in bars so that people do not suspect anything," Mr Phiri said.