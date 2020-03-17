Youths lack basic skills to run businesses

ANALYSIS: BENEDICT TEMBO

PART of the 2020 Youth Day preparations which fell on Thursday included a national youth forum to audit the various empowerment programmes administered by the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

What came out of the forum where President Edgar Lungu was the main speaker was that there are many initiatives being implemented by Government to empower the youth.

Cooperating partners, civil society and faith-based organisations are also supplementing government programmes on youth empowerment.

President Lungu said Government has continued implementing various empowerment programmes aimed at improving the livelihoods of the youth.

President Lungu said he was aware that that these empowerment programmes may not cover all the aspirations of the youths.

He however expressed disappointment that, while his administration and its cooperating partners have continued to prioritise the implementation of empowerment programmes, most of the beneficiaries have not utilised benefits prudently.

“Evaluations have revealed that most of the youths have not paid back the loans that they received from Government; they have not paid for various start-up equipment provided to them; or have abandoned the land given to them in the resettlement schemes. This is very discouraging and you, the youth, need to change your mindsets,” the Head of State said.

He implored the ministry responsible to interrogate this matter seriously and establish why youths have abandoned some of the programmes.

As the people tasked to interrogate why youths have abandoned some of the programmes or not paid back the loans, there are a number of factors they may look at which are causing the initiatives to fail:

. A number of these youths do not have basic skills to run businesses and are ill-prepared. Before disbursing loans or equipment to them, the youth require training in basic business skills such as bookkeeping. Take for instance that bus empowerment programme. Did the Ministry of Youth and Sport expect someone that has just been hanging around buses at bus stations would perform business magic just by handing them a bus?

. Some of the programmes are often not well thought through and are probably not the best poverty intervention measures or empowerment programmes for a certain targeted sector. It does not necessary mean that just because cooperating partners have put in resources then a programme is tested. If we look at the same bus programme, how prepared were the novices to make a success of the programme that seasoned transporters are grappling with – huge unplanned payments to illegal levies in stations, high fuel costs, high maintenance costs due to bad roads, and the list goes on

. The majority of those that benefit from these programmes are often not the best candidates. They gain access either because they are connected to decision-makers or they are ruling party functionaries seeking to benefit from their allegiance.

. Business or self-employment is simply hard, especially if one does not have the right frame of mind. The majority of the youth are psyched to be employees, and all these empowerment programmes are a zero option fallback after failure to access gainful employment.

. Unequal distribution of development particularly for infrastructure makes it very unattractive for the youth to make homes in areas where these resettlement schemes are taking place as basic necessities do not exist.

.Disjointed economic value chain – This is much more common in the agricultural sector where the youth in empowerment programmes are in the middle. So the youth have to deal with challenges of farmer inputs and after they produce there are no guaranteed markets and they have to deal with buyers exploiting them with ridiculously low prices.

Our socialist background and fyakamfulumende or niva boma (‘it’s for Government’) mentality is the problem. Majority of the youths have been raised to believe that anything from Government and State-owned enterprises is a gift or grants not to be paid back.

As a result, empowerment programmes that are meant to be revolving funds end up being abused, which stifles entrepreneurship in the country. That is the reason behind the poor performance of the well-intended empowerment programmes.

Does the Ministry of Youth and Sport has qualified personnel to spearhead such programmes (monitoring and evaluation) to address the challenges our youth face, or it too is busy monitoring Football House?

Lastly, there is need for the implementers to do a self-evaluation of these projects and find the causes leading to these high failures.

Is it because of a mindset problem or is it the criteria used to select the beneficiaries that is wrong? Probably, there is no prior entrepreneurship training or the prior training is not adequate. It’s therefore important to get to the bottom of these problems.

The author is Zambia Daily Mail editorials editor.