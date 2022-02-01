Youths jump at livestock revolving scheme

VINCENT MATANDIKO, Chililabombwe

GOVERNMENT has placed the expansion of livestock production top on its agenda in a quest to boost livelihoods of peasants while creating nutrition security at household level. This has resulted in various interventions such as the livestock stocking and restocking pass-on scheme under the auspices of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. This programme is being implemented in all the 10 provinces of Zambia. To undertake the programme, Government received funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) to support the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Programme (E-SLIP). Proceeds of this funding have been applied towards the implementation of stocking and restocking interventions of livestock for target farmers. This programme involves the placement of livestock packages in areas where farm animals are low or not available, and also in regions where livestock was lost due to diseases. In Chililabombwe, over 40 farmer groups have benefited from this initiative, which targets 28,000 rural poor farmers across the country, organised in groups and interested in livestock agribusiness. The groupings include women-headed households, youths and a mixture of farmers.

To demonstrate the success of the initiative, a pass-on exercise was recently conducted at the Chililabombwe District Administration at which Poverty Eradicators Youth Club was CLICK TO READ MORE