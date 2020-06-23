Youths are own enemies

AN ANONYMOUS quote says, “Respect the elderly when you are young; help the weak when you are strong; admit your mistakes when you are wrong, because one day you will grow old, become weak and expect others to show you some respect.”

The saying above depicts the ideal values with which an African child was brought up and moulded.

Africa has been well known for its rich culture which emphasises respect and courtesy for elders.

In a typical African culture, it is an abomination for a child to answer an elderly person back, raise the voice or let alone insult.

Even in public places and transportation, it was a natural reaction for a child to give way for an elderly person to pass or sit.

A well brought up African child would not be comfortably seated while an elderly person stands.

Even when a child is called by an elderly person, he or she will kneel or take any such posture to show respect.

We are, however, taken aback by what has become of our young people.

It is deeply saddening to see the rate at which young people are losing the values which shaped who we are as Africans.

The recent trend where young people are taking to social media and hurling insults at elderly people, and leaders in particular, is heartrending to say the least.

Some young people are abusing the freedom of expression provided for in the Constitution to disrespect those in authority.

These young people claim that they have the right to express themselves on matters of concern.

In as much as that may be true, what these young people do not realise is that freedom of expression should be exercised within the confines of the law.

While the law provides for people to express their opinions freely, it does not provide for infringement on other rights.

Where one’s rights end, that’s where another’s rights begin. This means that freedom of expression comes with responsibility.

As rightly noted by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, freedom of expression should be practised with responsibility because human rights cannot be enjoyed while injuring others.

It is sad that youths are misinterpreting the freedom of expression and breaking the law with impunity.

Some youths, in the name of freedom of expression, are defaming public leaders bringing themselves in conflict with the law.

Even if youths have grievances to air, certainly insults are not part of the package they need to present before leaders. There are better and more civilised channels youths can use to do so.

We are not saying youths cannot criticise those in authority but they should do so in a constructive and respectful way.

What these young people do not realise is that insults can only produce acrimony, not positive results.

Needless to say, insulting those in authority only dents the image of the country and scares investors while leaving their concerns unattended to. While that may be the wish of some politicians as it breeds despondency and triggers the spirit of rebellion among young people, it destroys the fabric of society and finally hurts the country. Youths should never be used as tools of violence or a vessel on which politicians should carry themselves.

The young people championing insults and demeaning language against leaders must understand that whatever they are doing today, they are fulfilling the spiritual law of sowing and reaping.

One day and probably not so many years from now, they will be handed the mantle of leadership. The same or even greater measure used to humiliate those in authority today will be used against them.

These young people should understand that no matter their concerns, they cannot just wake up and insult elders and get away with it. It is just a matter of time before the law or indeed natural justice catches up with them.

What is disappointing is that these youths who resort to social media to discredit government leaders have not made any attempt to seek audience with relevant authorities.

President Edgar Lungu has made it clear time and again that his government runs an open-door policy. Youths are free to use various platforms at different levels to engage those in authority on matters of national interest.

However, as rightly observed by Ms Siliya, one is left to wonder whether it is the failure of the family or education causing young people to behave in such a disgraceful manner.

Whatever the cause, the truth is that some of our youths have lost direction and do not inspire hope as future leaders.

There is certainly need for families, churches, schools and other stakeholders to work together and inculcate good values in young people for a better country.

If these shortcomings are not addressed, we may be building a Zambia where no-one would want to live in. The onus, therefore, is on all leaders – in government and opposition – to hold hands and help nurture youths into responsible citizens.