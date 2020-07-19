Youth projects game changer

“THE youth of today are future leaders,” so goes the saying. These words of hope have become the anthem sung whenever a politician finds an opportunity to address youths.

Indeed the future lies in the youth of today, but without empowerment, nothing good can come out of the youths in future.

Empowerment is crucial to shaping the future of youths in the country in whatever form.

It is on this premise that we commend Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata for handing over a bus to youths in her area as part of the Mandevu 5,000 families’ empowerment scheme.

It is gratifying to hear that the initiative, which was launched in March this year, will benefit over 400 youth cooperatives and 12,300 members in Mandevu Constituency.

The gesture shown to youths in the area is an indication that Government is not only employing youths in various departments, but also creating opportunities for them to be self-reliant.

This also goes to show that politicians in the ruling party are not there to only use youths as campaign tools but are there to meet young people at their point of need.

Ms Kapata’s effort demonstrates that politicians should use their influence to help the needy in their constituencies other than just using them during elections.

“We have used youths as campaign tools for too long. Time has come for us to pay back and improve their welfare. Politicians are key in eradicating youth unemployment by coming up with empowerment programmes,” Ms Kapata said.

We cannot agree more with Ms Kapata on this and urge youths to seize the opportunity and work with her to improve their social and economic status.

Youths should not only cry for white collar jobs but involve politicians in initiatives such as 5,000 families empowerment schemes.

Youths should realise that nothing comes without making an effort. Only when they show interest in improving their lives will they receive help from the leadership in their communities.

We understand that this is a revolving fund and first beneficiaries will be given a duration in which to pay half the price of the bus which will then be given to another group while the other half will be channelled to maintenance.

Given this condition, the first beneficiaries of the bus should ensure that it generates enough income for them to pay back.

Many are times when youths have disappointed Government after being given such an opportunity to make money and pay back the loan.

Youths should be sincere enough in their dealings and build trust with those who come forward to help them improve their livelihoods.

Youths should bear in mind that dishonesty among them will only push those who want to help away.

This is the time that youths can change their narrative and take advantage of the good will from leaders like Ms Kapata in Mandevu Constituency.

We urge all youths in the country not to shy away from forming cooperatives to stand a chance of accessing funding from various programmes Government has put in place to help them.

We also commend Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative chairman Chilekwa Mambwe for making sure that youths get involved in the 5,000 families project.

Mr Mambwe’s call for youths to stop fighting among themselves but concentrate on economic liberation is timely, especially that there has been growing discontent that youths have been neglected by Government.

“Our forefathers did their part by fighting for freedom. We should avoid being used by politicians to fight their own battle,” Mr Mambwe said.

Youths must prove their worth.