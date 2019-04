CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A YOUTH of Mungule in Lusaka has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing his sister’s cow which was paid as bride price by her son-in-law.

Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda said she had to impose a stiff jail term on Kebby Chilwesa to prevent others from stealing livestock whose owners spend so much time and resources to keep.