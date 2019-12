CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A LUSAKA youth, who has been living healthily with HIV for over a decade, is disheartened that some people with his condition are being judged and discriminated against instead of being shown love.

Paul Banda, a musician and HIV/AIDS activist, said it is sad to see other people living with HIV isolate themselves from society for fear of being stigmatised.