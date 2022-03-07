Your education should benefit country – Kasanda

MIKE MUGALA, Chisamba

GOVERNMENT has urged pupils countrywide to prioritise ploughing back the skills they acquire for the benefit of others after leaving school.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says pupils should be aware that the education they obtain in school is for the benefit of the country.

Ms Kasanda, who is Chisamba Member of Parliament, said pupils should not keep the skills they acquire to themselves but endeavour to share with others.

“The education you are acquiring today is not for yourselves but for the country. Work hard and put in your best so that the skills you will acquire can benefit the country,” she said.

Ms Kasanda said this yesterday when she handed over a school bus bought by CLICK TO READ MORE