Young Zambian murdered by lover in Ghana

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

AS VARIOUS women, led by Vice-President WK Mutale Nalumango, gathered at the Freedom Statue yesterday to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, a young Zambian woman lay cold – allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. The crime scene was Ho, in the Volta Region of Ghana, and the victim was 22-year-old Elizabeth Mudenda. According to a statement by the Zambian mission to Ghana, Ms Mudenda's body was discovered by neighbours on Monday and police said the suspect is still on the run. Ms Mudenda's case only served as a grim reminder that the war to end gender-based violence targeted at women and girls is still far from over. In a tweet, President Hakainde Hichilema added his voice to the campaign against GBV, saying: "Advocating for an end to this scourge in Zambia should