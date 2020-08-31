Young woman jailed for abortion

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

Mansa High Court has convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old woman of Nchelenge district to three years simple imprisonment for aborting a seven-month-old pregnancy.

The court has, however, suspended the jail term for two years.

This is in a case Mary Manda was charged with child destruction, contrary section 221(1) of the Penal Code.

Chungu Chama, a nurse at Chiengi health centre, informed the court that on August 31, 2019, Manda was taken to the health facility by her mother after she complained of