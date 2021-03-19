‘Young’ Sate Sate, Kabole’s son on score sheet

DAYS after losing 1-0 to Zeddy Saileti’s Mutondo Stars, Linos Makwaza was unable to exact some revenge as his Jumulo side could only manage a 2-all draw in the FAZ Copperbelt Division One rescheduled Week One match on Wednesday.

But that is not what was most intriguing about this tie. Instead, it is the names of Mutondo’s scorers – Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba’s younger brother Chisha and legendary coach Fordson Kabole’s son Chataba.

Can they go on to replicate the success of Sate Sate and Kabole? Well, they seem far off for now with the Copperbelt Division One being in the third tier of the country’s football pyramid.

Other results on Wednesday saw legendary side Roan United losing to 2–0 to Police Blue Eagles while Young Power Dynamos beat Copperbelt Buffaloes 1–0 in Ndola, with Mufulira United and Misheshi Blue Stars playing to a scoreless draw.