Young rough riders causing havoc in Ndola’s Pamodzi

Dear editor,

RESIDENTS of Pamodzi township of Ndola are baffled, if not concerned, as to why a group of youngsters demonstrate acrobatics in bicycle riding during daytime and in full view of passers-by.

This circus is all taking place at a dangerous crossroads, posing a risk of fatalities due to overspeeding vehicles on Ngwerere Road off Mwanawasa Road.

I am appealing to the law enforcement agencies to move in quickly and stop the activities to avoid any accidents.

SHADREK BANDA

Pamodzi