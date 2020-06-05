Dear editor,
RESIDENTS of Pamodzi township of Ndola are baffled, if not concerned, as to why a group of youngsters demonstrate acrobatics in bicycle riding during daytime and in full view of passers-by.
This circus is all taking place at a dangerous crossroads, posing a risk of fatalities due to overspeeding vehicles on Ngwerere Road off Mwanawasa Road.
I am appealing to the law enforcement agencies to move in quickly and stop the activities to avoid any accidents.
SHADREK BANDA
Pamodzi
Young rough riders causing havoc in Ndola’s Pamodzi
