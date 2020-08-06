Young Eagles, Oilmen, Buchi Boys, Prison eye 1st place

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

WITH promotion to the Super Division sealed, Prison Leopards, Young Green Eagles, Indeni and Kitwe United will today be eyeing to finish as champions when the National Division One league reaches an early climax.

All the four teams have virtually secured promotion to the top flight with Prison and Eagles tied on 53 points, one clear of Indeni while Kitwe are on 50 points.

Depending on what will unfold, all the four have a chance to bag the title and will have everything to play for this afternoon.

If Eagles and Indeni fail to win and Kitwe triumph over Prison with the minimum score of 11-0, then they will be crowned champions.

Zambia National Service (ZNS)-sponsored side Eagles, who are second on the table to Prison by virtue of their inferior goal difference, are playing the ‘Acid Boys’ Gomes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. CLICK