Young Eagles, Buchi Boys hold Dynamos

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

DYNAMOS 0 Y/EAGLES 0

LUSAKA Dynamos missed the chance to join Zanaco at the top of the Super Division table after they played to a goalless draw against Young Green Eagles.

Dynamos coach Wedson Nyirenda made changes to the team that beat Power Dynamos last week, with striker Emmanuel Chabula not in the squad while Derrick Mwansa was left on the bench. Instead, they were replaced by Emmanuel Habasimbi and Moussa Lemisa.

The home side started brightly and controlled possession in the first 30 minutes and could have been a goal up but failed to convert some early chances.

For some reason, Habasimbi seemed off and lacked concentration, forcing Nyirenda to pull him off for Mwansa in the CLICK TO READ MORE