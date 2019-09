MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and BENEDICT TEMBO, Luanda

YOUNG Africans assistant coach Noel Mwandila says tomorrow’s CAF Champions League first round return fixture against Zesco United is evenly poised.

Mwandila said the Tanzanians are aiming at scoring at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to cancel Zesco’s goal in Dar es Salaam.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/