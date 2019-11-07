You won’t be protected, Mwila warns PF members

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) will not protect any member who will be found collecting money from traders and bus drivers because it is illegal, party secretary general Davies Mwila has warned.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has commended Government for making a bold decision to remove party cadres from markets and bus stations countrywide.