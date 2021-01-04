You still have time, ministers told

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has urged former and some serving ministers who have not yet paid back the money they got when they remained in office after dissolution of Parliament in 2016 to use the remaining three days to do so or seek the court’s redress.

Mr Kalaluka said in an interview yesterday that the affected people still have time to formally ask the court for an extension of the January 7, 2021 deadline.

“Even those who want to make an application can do so on Monday (today), we have not reached the deadline yet,” he said.

On December 7, 2020, the Constitutional Court gave the affected people a one-month ultimatum to pay back to the State the money they got when they remained in office after the dissolution of Parliament.

And Mr Kalaluka does not have the actual number of the affected people who have so far paid back the money to the State as