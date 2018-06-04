You Remember Ba Seba

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Woodlands Stadium

NAPSA 0 BUFFALOES 1

BEFORE the match, Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda spoke of winning the league title as a way of honouring late fervent supporter Brighton Chola, popularly known as Ba Seba.With yesterday’s win over NAPSA Stars, they remain in the hunt for the title on 34 points together with Zesco United, who are on top thanks to a better goal difference.

A moment of silence was observed before the start of the match in honour of Ba Seba, who died on Friday and is expected to be buried today.